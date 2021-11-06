Arab sector violence: Israeli shot dead in Nahariya

A 38-year-old Israeli man from the Arab town of al-Bina was shot dead in Nahariya on Friday night.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arrived at the scene to find the man unconscious and were forced to determine his death quickly.

Loud sounds of machine gun fire were heard by Nahariya residents in the area, according to Ynet.

The al-Bina resident is the 106th victim of crime and violence in the Arab sector in 2021, the Abraham Initiatives, an NGO dedicated to promoting equal rights and citizenships for Israel's Jewish and Arab residents, said.

Israel Police have reportedly opened an investigation into the suspected murder.

This is a developing story.