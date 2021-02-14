Israeli man suspected of drugging and raping woman in her home

A 28-year-old resident of Sharon was arrested on suspicion of raping a 40-year-old woman in her home in Harish.According to the suspect, he was invited by the woman to her home, convinced her to ingest a drug (the type of drug is unclear), and when she became unconscious, he raped her, according to Ynet. As a result of the drug use, the woman was evacuated to a hospital, Ynet reported.In the interrogation, the suspect claimed that the sex was consensual at the woman's initiative and that he was the one who summoned Magen David Adom when she collapsed, Ynet reported.He was brought to the Magistrate's Court in Hadera, and his detention was extended by three days.