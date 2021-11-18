Israeli minister, pres. Hernández dedicates Israel's embassy in Honduras

The Israeli embassy in Honduras' capital Tegucigalpa was dedicated on Wednesday with Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández in attendance.

Strategic Planning Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Eli Avidar and Israeli Ambassador to Honduras Eldad Golan were also in attendance along with Hernández, who spoke at the event on the importance of fighting the discrimination against Israel in the UN.

During the event, a prayer for peace between the two countries was held by a Honduran priest and rabbi.