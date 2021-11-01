Israeli Mossad delegation visited Sudan in midst of military coup

An Israeli delegation secretly visited the Sudanese capital of Khartoum last week, according to Walla and Sudanese reports.

The delegation, which reportedly consisted of Mossad representatives, met with Sudanese military personnel, most notably with Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Walla reported.

Last week, Sudan's military took power in a coup, detaining civilian officials and politicians, and promising to establish a new government of technocrats.