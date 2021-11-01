The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli Mossad delegation visited Sudan in midst of military coup

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 1, 2021 22:26
An Israeli delegation secretly visited the Sudanese capital of Khartoum last week, according to Walla and Sudanese reports.
The delegation, which reportedly consisted of Mossad representatives, met with Sudanese military personnel, most notably with Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Walla reported.
Last week, Sudan's military took power in a coup, detaining civilian officials and politicians, and promising to establish a new government of technocrats.
The coup has been met with opposition and street demonstrations over the last week.
Iranian foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
11/01/2021 10:38 PM
Israeli minimum wage set to rise in April - report
11/01/2021 09:11 PM
Health Ministry D-G to file police complaint after death threats
11/01/2021 08:49 PM
Israeli LGBT youth group president resigns after sexual conduct scandal
11/01/2021 08:29 PM
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with France President Macron
11/01/2021 05:26 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by