Israeli Navy discovers suspicious object in Red Sea

During a routine operation in the Red Sea area, Israeli Navy soldiers identified a suspicious object in the sea hundreds of feet from shore, the IDF tweeted on Saturday.



מוקדם יותר היום, במהלך פעילות שגרתית של לוחמי זרוע הים במרחב זירת ים סוף, זיהו הלוחמים חפץ חשוד בים במרחק מאות מטרים מהחוף.

לאחר פינוי השטח יחד עם המשטרה הימית, בוצע ירי לעבר החפץ החשוד.

אין חשש לאירוע ביטחוני — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 6, 2021

After clearing the issue with the naval police, the soldiers shot at and destroyed the suspicious item

The Navy later reported that the object did not present itself to be a security issue.