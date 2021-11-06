Israeli Navy discovers suspicious object in Red Sea

During a routine operation in the Red Sea area, Israeli Navy soldiers identified a suspicious object in the sea hundreds of feet from shore, the IDF tweeted on Saturday.
מוקדם יותר היום, במהלך פעילות שגרתית של לוחמי זרוע הים במרחב זירת ים סוף, זיהו הלוחמים חפץ חשוד בים במרחק מאות מטרים מהחוף.— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 6, 2021
לאחר פינוי השטח יחד עם המשטרה הימית, בוצע ירי לעבר החפץ החשוד.
אין חשש לאירוע ביטחוני
After clearing the issue with the naval police, the soldiers shot at and destroyed the suspicious item
The Navy later reported that the object did not present itself to be a security issue.