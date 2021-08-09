Israeli parents of school children to get NIS 1,021 grant

The National Insurance Institute pays a tuition grant for each child aged 6 to 18 to families headed by single parents and to families with four or more children who receive income support, alimony, disability, senior citizen (old age) or survivors. The grant is intended to assist families in purchasing school supplies for the new school year.

The total cost of the grant payments is approximately NIS 243 million.

"Social Security automatically pays a scholarship each year directly to the bank account of most eligible families, without them having to apply and without unnecessary bureaucracy," said Social Security CEO Meir Spiegler. "Detailed text messages about the grant are being sent to the families' cell phones to make it easier for them to purchase for their children the equipment and tools needed for the start of the school year. These are in addition to other services provided to the residents of the country by the National Insurance Institute.

Ahead of the new school year, the parents of 238,500 children will receive a tuition grant of NIS 1,021 on Tuesday, the National Insurance Institute said Monday.