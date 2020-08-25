Israeli parents to pay only half of school fees for upcoming year

Vered Windman, executive director of the Israel National Council for the Child, warned that "a vote in favor of parental payments is a vote in favor of perpetuating disparities and discrimination, especially in today's time of crisis against the background of the deteriorating socio-economic situation in the face of the consequences of the coronavirus."

The Israel National Council for the Child has demanded the cancellation of parental payments and asked that the Education Ministry at least present a multi-year reduction plan leading to the full cancellation of parental payments.

Windman called the parental payments a "kind of regressive education tax imposed on parents in Israel."

"The mechanism of parental payments, in its current format, leads to inequality and widening gaps between students and from school to school, all according to the financial capacity of the student's family," explained Windman.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The schools are responsible for collecting the payments, often creating friction between staff and parents.

"Parental payments fundamentally contradict the principle of equality, the basic right to education, the spirit of the Free Education Law, and constitute fertile ground for the humiliation and discrimination of students, while widening the gaps in the education system," added Windman.

One of the latest clashes on the issue occurring between Blue and White and Likud last July, when Blue and White worked to The subject of parental payments to schools has been contested for years, as even payments considered "optional," such as school trips and cultural activities, feel compulsory for many parents.One of the latest clashes on the issue occurring between Blue and White and Likud last July, when Blue and White worked to block Likud from removing government coverage of certain educational initiatives.

At the time, MK Orly Fruman accused the Education Ministry of treating parents as a cash register.

“It is time for long-term planning to ease the burden on the parents and for the state to take responsibility for funding what is called ‘free compulsory education,’” she said.

Israeli parents will only need to pay for half of the annual fees associated with different services offered by Israeli public schools, which includes educational trips and cultural activities.Funding of the other half school of services will be decided at a later date, depending on the health and economic situation in Israel.The decision to limit the amount paid by parents came following an agreement on Tuesday between the Chairman of the Education Committee and the Education Ministry.