Herzog speaks with Turkish President Erdogan

President Isaac Herzog spoke on the phone with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, the president's spokesperson announced.During this conversation Erdogan congratulated Herzog on his inauguration and the two discussed the relations between the countries.The two spoke about the high potential for cooperation between the countries in many fields such as energy, tourism and technology.They further noted that despite the coronavirus pandemic, the trade between Israel and Turkey is expanding and the economic ties between them are developing.The presidents are both aware of the importance of their continued dialogue in order to promote steps towards resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.