The public hospitals Shaare Zedek, Hadassah, Laniado, Mayanei Hayeshua and three hospitals located in Nazareth – seven hospitals and medical centers in total – will receive the increased budget.

In a press release, managers of the hospitals that were included in the agreement thanked Finance Minister Israel Katz for properly examining the issue and "allowing this important agreement."

Israel's public hospitals will receive increased budgets for 2021, following an agreement reached with the Finance Ministry on Wednesday.