An Israeli security delegation is set to depart to Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt on June 22nd, to examine security arrangements.The delegation will attempt to establish and promote direct flights between Israel and Sharm El-Sheikh, a popular tourist destination in the Sinai desert.At the same time, security officials from the National Security Council and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) are considering lowering the travel warning to the Sinai coast from level 1 to a lower level of 2 or 3.