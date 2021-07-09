The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli settlements 'amount to war crime' - UN rights expert

By REUTERS  
JULY 9, 2021 16:21
Israeli settlements in the West Bank amount to a war crime, a UN human rights investigator said on Friday, calling on countries to make clear to Israel that its "illegal occupation" cannot be cost-free.
Michael Lynk, UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, was addressing a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, boycotted by Israel which does not recognize his mandate or cooperate with him.
"I conclude that the Israeli settlements do amount to a war crime," Lynk said. "I submit to you that this finding compels the international community...to make it clear to Israel that its illegal occupation, and its defiance of international law and international opinion, can and will no longer be cost-free."
ICC judges order first trial for Darfur war crimes
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2021 04:55 PM
PM Naftali Bennett speaks with UK PM Boris Johnson for first time
Palestinians riot at the Evyatar outpost, clash with IDF
Pope's recovery continues but Sunday prayer to be read from hospital
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2021 02:04 PM
Israeli Olympics team member tests positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2021 11:52 AM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 44 new cases, 232 in quarantine
Taliban controls 85% of Afghan territory, Taliban official says
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2021 10:51 AM
Israeli and Indian defense ministers discuss diplomatic ties
Coronavirus in Israel: 450 new cases, first drop below 500 in three days
Jerusalem shop illegally sells prescription drugs
Magnitude 6.2 earthquakes strikes central California
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2021 07:23 AM
First African American wins US spelling bee
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2021 06:28 AM
Cuba says second COVID-19 vaccine Soberana 2 boasts 91.2% efficacy
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2021 04:02 AM
Israeli footballer Tai Baribo signs for Austria's Wolfsberger AC
Data shows immune response to third vaccine dose is stronger
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2021 12:18 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by