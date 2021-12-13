Israeli soccer player Eran Zahavi's home broken into for second time

Israeli soccer player Eran Zahavi's home in Amsterdam was broken into for a second time on Sunday evening, according to Dutch media.

Zahavi and his family were not home during the break-in as they are on vacation in Dubai. Police are searching for two suspects.

In May, Zahavi's wife and children were robbed at gunpoint at their home. Zahavi's family members were tied up and gagged during the robbery and the robber ransacked the house and escaped after stealing personal items and cash.