Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko wins at world championship

Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko won a gold medal at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi on Friday. This is the first win by an Israeli swimmer at the Short Course Championships.

Gorbenko took the lead in the 50-meter breaststroke event early on and reached the wall with a time of 29.34 seconds.

