Israeli teen shot and killed in Lod

A 17-year-old Lod resident was shot in the head and killed while sitting inside his car, according to Magen David Adom (MDA).

MDA paramedics gave medical treatment to the unconscious teen, who was rushed to Shamir Medical Center where his death was pronounced.

According to N12, the 17-year-old's family is known to police in relation to blood feuds between Lod families.

Israel Police have blockaded the area of the shooting in Lod. The motives and background of the shooting are currently unknown.

This is a developing story.