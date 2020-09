According to agreements between Israel and Greece, 1,200 Israel tourists are allowed to enter Greece each week. Israelis can visit Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion and Corfu and can only enter the country through airports.

The Foreign Ministry's website now has the statement "it is not possible to enter by sea" in bold on their website.

Tourists must undergo a coronavirus test and fill out a Passenger Locator Form before traveling.

Israeli tourists attempted to travel from Israel to Greece in yachts last week, but were refused entry to Greek ports due to coronavirus regulations, announced Israel's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.