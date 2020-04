Traffic in Israel surged after the government eased some of the coronavirus restrictions and is now at 75% of what it was before the pandemic, Channel 13 reported on Sunday.



On Independence Day, food stores will be closed and citizens are encouraged to celebrate the holiday at home. As Monday and Tuesday are the nation's Memorial Day and Independence Day, roads leading to military cemeteries will be blocked to prevent mass visits and bereaved families are encouraged to visit them ahead of time.

