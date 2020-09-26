The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli vocalist Shlomi Shabat diagnosed with coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 26, 2020 13:57
Famed Israel vocalist, Shlomi Shabat, announced that he was diagnosed positively with the novel coronavirus on Saturday, Israeli media reported. 
His manager said that he is "feeling good, and is at home resting."


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Sudan's Prime Minister: Problematic to normalize ties with Israel
Poland reports 1,584 daily coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/26/2020 01:40 PM
Iranian president accuses US of 'savagery' after new sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/26/2020 12:20 PM
Iran prepares to impose new coronavirus lockdowns as cases rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/26/2020 12:18 PM
Russia reports more than 7,500 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/26/2020 12:17 PM
Indonesia reports 4,494 new coronavirus infections, 90 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/26/2020 12:14 PM
Armed militia kills at least 15 people in western Ethiopia
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/26/2020 11:28 AM
Czech Republic reports 2,946 coronavirus cases, second highest daily
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/26/2020 10:46 AM
Ukraine reports record daily high of 3,833 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/26/2020 10:45 AM
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes northern Iran
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 32.34 million, death toll at 983,486
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/26/2020 08:24 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,507 to 282,730 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/26/2020 06:07 AM
Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases up to 720,858 - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/26/2020 03:15 AM
Brazil reports 31,911 new coronavirus cases, 729 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/26/2020 12:59 AM
Five men arrested in Paris knife attack - judicial source
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/25/2020 10:13 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by