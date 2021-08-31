Israeli who died in Thailand from jellyfish to not be buried in Israel

An Israeli boy who died in Thailand after being stung by a jellyfish will not be flown to Israel to be buried, per his father's wishes, Ynet reported on Tuesday.

The father, Liran Levy, explained to Yesh Atid MK Simon Davidson that his nine-year-old son, Liam, will be cremated, as is customary in Thailand.

This was also per the requests of the Thai authorities, since Liam is Israeli but not an Israeli resident and therefore was not entitled to be buried in the country, according to the report.

Liam's relatives had initially petitioned Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana to arrange for a burial in Israel, but Liran ultimately decided against it.

Liam's death had shocked the small community of around 300 Israelis living on the Thai island.