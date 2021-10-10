A young woman from the Negev submitted on Sunday a complaint with the Palestinian Authority in Hebron, alleging that her brother, 22, and father, 46, physically attacked her after finding out about a romantic relationship she had with a man, also a local resident.

The PA authorities then bounced the report to the Israel Police station at Ayarot, who arrested the two men, who will be detained at least until Monday.

It is not clear why the woman, who lives in the Israeli south, went to the PA police to submit the report, and not to Israel Police.