Israelis able to visit Greece with no restrictions starting Sept 15

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dandias informed Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi of the decision on Monday. Those visiting the country will need to undergo a 72-hour coronavirus test.

"Important strategic cooperation exists between Israel and Greece and the fact that Greece is the first country to open its doors during the coronavirus is proof to the strong covenant between the two countries," said Ashkenazi. "The Greek-Israeli relationship is an example that cooperation and direct dialogue between countries is the surest way to economic prosperity."

Israelis will be able to visit Greece with no restrictions on destinations and the number of visitors starting on September 15.