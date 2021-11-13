The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israelis detained indefinitely in Turkey for Erdogan palace photo

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2021 18:03

Updated: NOVEMBER 13, 2021 18:04
The Israeli couple who were detained in Turkey on Thursday on suspicion of espionage has had their detention extended indefinitely as of Saturday evening.
The couple were arrested after photographing the palace compound of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, an act which is forbidden.
On Friday evening their detention was extended by 20 days but on Saturday evening a judge ruled for it to be extended indefinitely, "until the start of the trial," for which there is no date yet.
The Israeli consul has applied to meet with them and has not yet received approval.
COVID-19 in Israel: 449 new cases, 147 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2021 06:20 PM
Six killed as blast hits Shi'ite area of Afghan capital Kabul
By REUTERS
11/13/2021 03:30 PM
Jailed Turkish Kurd opposition politician's wife sentenced to prison
By REUTERS
11/13/2021 01:46 PM
Two policemen killed, six injured in Pakistan attacks near Afghanistan
By REUTERS
11/13/2021 12:46 PM
West at risk of conflict with Russia - Britain's army chief
By REUTERS
11/13/2021 12:32 PM
Israelis drift away from Kinneret shore due to heavy winds
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2021 09:45 AM
China warns US not to support Taiwan independence
By REUTERS
11/13/2021 07:47 AM
China's Xi, Biden to meet virtually on Tuesday
By REUTERS
11/13/2021 03:37 AM
Israel falls to Austria 4-2 in soccer World Cup qualifier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/12/2021 11:46 PM
A large forest fire has broken out in Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/12/2021 09:42 PM
Two Russian paratroopers killed at drills in Belarus near Poland border
By REUTERS
11/12/2021 09:21 PM
Iraq halts direct flights with Belarus to stem human trafficking
By REUTERS
11/12/2021 06:39 PM
Tigrayan forces "will hunt down" foreigners aiding Ethiopia in war
By REUTERS
11/12/2021 06:38 PM
Palestinian arrested attempting to cross no-man's-land on Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/12/2021 04:48 PM
Suspects arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct in east Jerusalem
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
11/12/2021 03:35 PM
