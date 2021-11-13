Israelis detained indefinitely in Turkey for Erdogan palace photo

The Israeli couple who were detained in Turkey on Thursday on suspicion of espionage has had their detention extended indefinitely as of Saturday evening.

The couple were arrested after photographing the palace compound of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, an act which is forbidden.

On Friday evening their detention was extended by 20 days but on Saturday evening a judge ruled for it to be extended indefinitely, "until the start of the trial," for which there is no date yet.

The Israeli consul has applied to meet with them and has not yet received approval.