Israelis flock to parks and trails as coronavirus lockdown ends

The INPA and Israel's Tourism Ministry set up informational checkpoints at central areas in order to assist those visiting hiking trails and parks.

Some 150,000 Israelis visited nature reserves and national parks around the country on Saturday and 1,300 hikers spent the night in Israel's campgrounds as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ended, according to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA).Visitors were asked not to come to certain trails and parks after large crowds filled them Saturday afternoon.