Israel’s 2021 budget tied to population growth, increased by NIS 4.5b.

The Finance Ministry and the Knesset Finance Committee agreed that the 2021 budget, seeing as one has yet to be approved, will be based on the previous one with NIS 4.5b. added to match population growth. The budget, when passed, will be NIS 419b. with NIS 72 b. will be earmarked to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

Committee Head MK Moshe Gafni argued that “people are losing their jobs and are hungry for bread [while] we are headed to further elections without a budget as if we were a third world country.”

Finance Minister Israel Katz lauded what he called “coming together to serve the Israeli interest.”



