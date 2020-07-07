Israel's Chief Rabbi: Coronavirus patients should not fast on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 7, 2020 10:05
Israel's Chief Rabbi David Lau ruled on Tuesday that those who test positive for the coronavirus or feel symptoms of the virus should not fast on Thursday, which marks the 17th of Tammuz, a Jewish fast day that lasts from sunrise to sunset.
