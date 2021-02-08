Israel's commerce expected to reopen tomorrow - report

Israel's Commerce Forum has announced that it will reopen Israel's commerce, including shopping centers, restaurants and malls, Walla reported.Only people under the age of 60 who have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, or people over 60 who received both doses, would be allowed entry into shops and restaurants, the report noted.Alternatively, people with certificates that prove that they had the disease and recovered, people with negative test certificates from the past 72 hours and children under the age of 16 will also be allowed entry.