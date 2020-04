Out of the current active cases, 94 patients are on ventilators and 117 are in serious condition. 7,375 coronavirus patients have recovered in Israel.

Israel's Health Ministry reported 8,006 active cases on Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak to 15,589, as the country's death toll rose to 208.The number of active cases dropped by 145 patients overnight, as 34 new cases were reported, 175 people recovered and four people passed away.