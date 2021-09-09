Israel's COVID czar lands in Uman to preside over COVID protocol

Coronavirus czar Prof. Salman Zarka traveled to Ukraine on Thursday to ensure that the agreed-upon COVID-19 outline is being followed.

Thousands of hassidim flew to Uman in Ukraine for Rosh Hashana to pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov.

Zarka is ensuring that the rules set by the two governments will be followed: Travelers were required to take a test 72 hours before their flight back to Israel and present their negative results on arrival. They will also be required to be screened within 72 hours of returning to Israel for COVID.