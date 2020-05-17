The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel's electricity consumption reaches all-time high in May

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 17, 2020 14:55
Israel's Electric Company announced on Sunday afternoon that Israel reached an all-time high of monthly electricity consumption in May.
The record was broken at 1:30 p.m. and stood at 12,673 megawatt. Since then, the number has continued to climb.
Egypt tightens coronavirus restrictions for Eid holiday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 03:54 PM
Madagascar records its first COVID-19 death
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 03:14 PM
Border incident near Har Dov, IDF thwarts an infiltration attempt
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/17/2020 03:10 PM
Suicide bombing in Somalia kills governor, three others in Puntland
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 03:02 PM
Breaking: Restaurants to open sooner than expected - maybe even this week
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/17/2020 02:18 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,452 active cases, 48 intubated, 271 deaths
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/17/2020 12:56 PM
Malaysia reports 22 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 12:32 PM
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll below 100 for first time in two months
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 12:18 PM
Philippines records 208 new coronavirus cases, seven more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 12:12 PM
South Korea reports single digit domestic coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 10:47 AM
Russia reports 9,709 new coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 10:46 AM
China reports 5 new coronavirus cases, down from 8 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 10:36 AM
Singapore reports 682 more coronavirus cases, taking total to 28,038
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 10:34 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.64 million, death toll crosses 310,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 10:33 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 583 to 174,355 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 08:45 AM
