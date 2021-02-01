The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Israel's government unanimously approves lockdown extension

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 1, 2021 16:24
Israel's government on Monday voted unanimously to approve a five-day extension of the country's coronavirus lockdown restrictions.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Live Updates
Tzipi Livni says she will not be running in the coming election
Coronavirus: 80 cases of South African variant discovered in Israel
  • By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
  • 02/01/2021 07:17 PM
Moshe Gafni to replace Yaakov Litzman as United Torah Judaism chairman
Coronavirus in Israel: 19,080 students, 2,202 teachers infected
Mandelblit says Jerusalem municipality conditions violate right to protest
Deputy Finance Minister Yitzhak Cohen to retire from politics
Lapid to hold virtual town hall meeting in English
Three more Knesset employees infected with coronavirus
Coronavirus in the IDF: 2,406 infected, over 25k fully vaccinated
Lebanon army arrests 18 Lebanese, Syrians linked to Islamic State
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2021 02:47 PM
Britain detects S.African variant in people with no travel links
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2021 02:32 PM
Knesset committee on hold after COVID lockdown rules face opposition
Nazareth mayor says Netanyahu offered 4th slot in Likud list, ministry
Hezbollah claims it downed IDF quadcopter, IDF confirms quadcopter fell
Prince Harry receives apology over story saying he turned back on Marines
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2021 01:47 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by