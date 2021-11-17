The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel's Herzog, China's Xi talk Iran, Middle East

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 13:01
President Isaac Herzog spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, stressing the need to deny Iran a nuclear capability.
In a first-ever phone call between China and Israel's heads of state, Herzog invited Xi to an official visit to the Jewish State and the Chinese president reciprocated with his own invitation to Herzog.
The two also discussed regional stability in the Middle East, which Herzog stressed is being put under threat by the Islamic Republic.
Herzog and Xi expressed their hopes of strengthening cooperation between Israel and Chine in the future, in the fields of culture, economy, tourism and more.
IAEA head Grossi to visit Iran on Monday
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 01:02 PM
Top UAE official to visit Iran soon
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 12:47 PM
Two far-right Frenchmen arrested as part of anti-terrorism probe
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 12:46 PM
Hungarian Islamic State convert charged with plotting terror attack
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 11:48 AM
Investment in Israeli cyber tech tripled to $6 billion, Bennett says
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 11:17 AM
Germany must reduce economic dependency on China, says health minister
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 11:06 AM
Seven Azeri soldiers killed, 10 wounded in clashes with Armenia
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 09:27 AM
Brazil has 'no plans' to join OPEC, Brazilian minister says
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 09:16 AM
Lebanon's central bank gov. under investigation prepares audit
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 09:04 AM
Four injured in fires across Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2021 06:25 AM
China, Russia establish space weather center - CMA
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 04:18 AM
US not encouraging Taiwan's independence - Biden
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 12:11 AM
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to visit Bahrain, UAE this week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2021 09:46 PM
Fauci says US can reach COVID endemic level, rather than a pandemic
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 09:35 PM
Sudan to release all political detainees including ousted PM Hamdok
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 09:20 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

