Israel's Herzog, China's Xi talk Iran, Middle East

President Isaac Herzog spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, stressing the need to deny Iran a nuclear capability.

In a first-ever phone call between China and Israel's heads of state, Herzog invited Xi to an official visit to the Jewish State and the Chinese president reciprocated with his own invitation to Herzog.

The two also discussed regional stability in the Middle East, which Herzog stressed is being put under threat by the Islamic Republic.

Herzog and Xi expressed their hopes of strengthening cooperation between Israel and Chine in the future, in the fields of culture, economy, tourism and more.