Israel's telecom companies request joint construction of cell towers

Israel's four biggest telecommunications companies have requested the Communications Ministry to approve the joint construction of cellular towers, Globes reported on Wednesday.

There are currently thousands of separate cell towers spread out across Israel.

If approved, joint cell towers will be of significant importance to the cellular companies as they would be able to decrease the costs of cell tower construction.