Italian consul visits Eitan Biran at his grandfather's home

The Italian consul in Tel Aviv met with Eitan Biran on Friday morning, according to Walla.

At six-years-old, Biran was the sole survivor of a cable car crash in Northern Italy and he was returned to Israel by his grandfather earlier this month in what is being considered an abduction.

The consul visited him in Tel Aviv at the home of his grandfather who was also present, and reported that the child seemed to be in good condition.

The consul relayed the message that both the Israeli and Italian Foreign Ministries are working to reconcile the two sides of the family and to bring an end to the crisis that led to his grandfather returning him to Israel against the family's wishes.