Italian Eurovision performer accused of drug use volunteers to be tested

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 23, 2021 16:28
Eurovision organizers announced that the Italian soloist who was allegedly seen using cocaine and denied that he does drugs,  volunteered to take a drug test, N12 reported Sunday.
Former deputy minister Kirschenbaum may see 10-12 years in prison and fin
Presidential candidates given offices in the Knesset
Young driver indicted for manslaughter, drunk-driving that killed a woman
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/23/2021 03:36 PM
Egyptian court upholds detention of Ever Given in Suez Canal -lawyer
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2021 02:52 PM
WATCH: Hezbollah supporters gather at Israel-Lebanon border
UAE says it is ready to facilitate Israel-Palestinian peace efforts
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2021 01:32 PM
Erez and Kerem Shalom crossing closed due to policy change
Myanmar anti-coup insurgents seize police post, kill security forces
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2021 12:31 PM
Suspect arrested for drawing swastikas on police officer photos online
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/23/2021 11:27 AM
Coronavirus Updates: 12 new cases in the last 24 hours, 542 in total
Sa'ar: Israel must seize illegal weapons from Arab sector
IAEA will have no access to Iran Nuclear sites images, says top lawmaker
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2021 09:01 AM
Finance Minister: No excuse for rocket fire from Gaza will be accepted
Car drives into crowd in China, killing five - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2021 08:41 AM
Houthi leader dismisses US sanctions, warns of expanded attacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2021 08:28 AM
