The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Italy reports 237 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 11,252 new cases

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 31, 2021 18:30
Italy reported 237 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 421 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was equal to 11,252 compared with 12,715 on Saturday.
Some 213,364 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, against a previous 298,010, the health ministry said.
Italy has now registered 88,516 deaths linked to COVID-19 since last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.553 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 20,096 on Sunday, compared with 20,098 a day earlier.
There were 97 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 132 he day before. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 2,215, edging down from 2,218 on Saturday.
When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day. 
Britain records 587 new COVID deaths, 21,088 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2021 06:20 PM
Barzilai opens fourth COVID-19 ward due to rising number of patients
Man and woman found dead at home in Karmiel
Coronavirus in Israel: Law to double fines passes second, third readings
Big blast and gunfire heard in Somali capital
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2021 04:22 PM
Palestinian Health Ministry: 41 infected with COVID-19 variant
Group of 10 Republican Senators propose compromise on COVID-19 relief bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2021 04:09 PM
Police detain 3,000 people at rallies backing Kremlin critic Navalny
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2021 03:51 PM
Demonstrators protest against shutting of small businesses in Holon
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 01/31/2021 03:28 PM
Qatar grants 360 m. dollars to Gaza for 2021 - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2021 03:01 PM
Gas prices to rise to NIS 5.72 per liter Sunday night
Coronavirus in IDF: 2,381 infected, 113,678 vaccinated
Coronavirus in Israel: 163,104 new job seekers since start of lockdown
Kinneret rises by 3 cm after rainy weekend
Gideon Sa'ar vows to appoint a professional as finance minister
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by