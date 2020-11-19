The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Italy reports 36,176 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 653 deaths

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 19, 2020 18:29
Italy has registered 36,176 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, up from 34,283 the day before.
The ministry also reported 653 COVID 19-related deaths, down from 753 on Wednesday.
There were 250,186 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 234,834.
Italy was the first Western country to be hit by the virus and has seen 47,870 COVID-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain's. It has also registered 1.309 million cases.
The northern region of Lombardy, centered on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Thursday, reporting 7,453 new cases, down from 7,633 the day before.
UK reports 501 COVID-19 deaths, 22,915 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 06:34 PM
US Treasury issues fresh North Korea-related sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 06:04 PM
Prof. Sheerit, candidate for Israel's presidency, forbids going to polls
Greek police arrest Islamic State suspect after migrant camp brawl
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 04:19 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 780 new cases on Wednesday
Pakistani Islamist found guilty on two more charges of terrorism financing
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 04:17 PM
Law Committee votes to increase people allowed in stores to 10 at a time
Kochavi enters quarantine after contact with confirmed corona patient
Man indicted for planned terrorist attack at Temple Mount
Defense Ministry forms will replace 'mom' and 'dad' with 'parent 1 and 2'
Denmark says mutated coronavirus from mink farms most likely extinct
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 01:09 PM
Gantz condemns comparison of Netanyahu to Hitler
12 detained after crowds clash with police, set fire to trash cans
Boston Celtics select Israeli Yam Madar in 47th pick of the 2020 NBA draft
Israeli Deni Avdija drafted by Washington Wizards
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by