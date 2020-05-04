Italy's coronavirus death toll far higher than reported

Italy's coronavirus death toll is much higher than reported, statistics bureau ISTAT said on Monday in an analysis pointing to thousands of fatalities that have never been officially attributed to COVID-19.

In its first report of the epidemic's impact on Italy's mortality rate, covering 86% of the population, ISTAT said that from Feb. 21, when the first COVID-19 deaths occurred, until March 31, nationwide deaths were up 39% compared with the average of the previous five years.

Of the 25,354 "excess deaths," the coronavirus was registered by the Civil Protection Agency as the official cause for 13,710, leaving around 11,600 deaths unaccounted for. These occurred overwhelmingly in the northern part of Italy most heavily hit by the virus.

The statistics bureau said it was reasonable to assume these people either died of COVID-19 without being tested or that the extra stress on the health system due to the epidemic meant they died of other causes they were not treated for.

Officially, up to May 3, the Civil Protection Agency recorded 28,884 coronavirus deaths, the second highest toll in the world after the United States. The tally only includes people who tested positive.

The agency compiles data from the regions on deaths of people who tested positive for the virus and issues them in a bulletin at 6 p.m. every day. The agency normally manages the response to natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes.

ISTAT's report, drawn up with Italy's National Health Institute, confirmed the massive concentration of the epidemic in the country's northern regions, where the vast majority of unreported deaths have also taken place.

In March, deaths were up 49% nationwide compared with the average of the previous five years, ISTAT said.