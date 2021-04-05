Jailed Kremlin critic says he has fever, some inmates may have TB
By REUTERS
APRIL 5, 2021 17:54
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday that he had a temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius and a bad cough, and that three out of fifteen inmates in his prison unit had been hospitalized with suspected tuberculosis.
Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, has separately complained of acute back and leg pain and accused authorities of refusing him access to his chosen doctor and of declining to supply him with the right medicine.
