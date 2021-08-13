The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jamie Spears agrees to step down as Britney's conservator -attorney

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 13, 2021 00:35
Jamie Spears has agreed to step down from his long time role as conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' estate, the pop star's attorney said on Thursday.
"We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed," the singer's lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in a statement.
Spears, who has controlled his daughter's affairs since she suffered a mental health breakdown in 2008, agreed to step aside in court documents filed on Thursday.
The "Toxic" pop star has been seeking for months to remove her father from any say in her affairs. A court hearing to discuss her request had been set for late September in Los Angeles.
At least 14 people injured in bus blast in Russia -Interfax
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/12/2021 11:37 PM
Incoming New York Governor Kathy Hochul to seek election after term
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/12/2021 10:49 PM
IDF shot down Hezbollah drone on Lebanon border
US to send 3,000 troops to protect, evacuate diplomats from Kabul
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/12/2021 10:04 PM
Flames still raging in northern Israel near Lebanese border
US Embassy in Kabul urges US citizens to leave Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/12/2021 06:41 PM
COVID in the IDF: Over 1,000 cases, one in serious condition
UN experts call for moratorium on spyware sales after NSO scandal
Travelers from Israel to NY caught with fake COVID clearance
Taliban take strategic Ghazni city on road to Kabul
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/12/2021 05:36 PM
Police extend arrest of suspect accused of raping 5-year old
Russia arrests hypersonics research facility head on suspicion of treason
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/12/2021 02:20 PM
Knesset guard infected with coronavirus
Knesset spokesperson staff member infected with coronavirus
Israel Prize denial to math professor to undergo review
