Japan considering offering coronavirus vaccine for free to all citizens
By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 06:05
The Japanese government is considering offering the coronavirus vaccine for free to all citizens, Kyodo news reported on Wednesday.The government has said it aims to secure enough coronavirus vaccines for every citizen by the middle of next year.
