Japan plans to cap daily arrivals at 2,000 people ahead of Olympics

Japan plans to cap the number of daily arrivals into the country at around 2,000 and allow exceptions to the ban on international travelers after the COVID-19 state of emergency is lifted in Tokyo ahead of the Olympics, Nikkei reported on Monday.

The newspaper report added that the proposed number will include Japanese nationals returning to the country, citing individuals familiar with the matter.

Japan has temporarily suspended exemptions allowing foreign athletes to train in the country ahead of the Games as it closed its borders to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases. The state of emergency in the capital has been extended until March 21.

More than 70,000 people - including athletes, coaches and media representatives - are expected to enter the country for the Games, Nikkei reported earlier, citing estimates in Japan.