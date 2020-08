cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told US President Donald Trump that a strengthening of the two nations' alliance will remain in place even after Abe's departure, a Japanese government spokesman said on Monday.In a phone call lasting about 30 minutes, Abe explained his decision on Friday to resign as prime minister, the government said.