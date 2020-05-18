The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Japan slips into recession, worst yet to come as pandemic wreaks havoc

By REUTERS  
MAY 18, 2020 04:11
Japan's economy slipped into recession for the first time in 4-1/2 years, GDP data showed on Monday, putting the nation on course for its deepest postwar slump as the coronavirus crisis takes a heavy toll on businesses and consumers.
The world's third-largest economy shrank for the second consecutive quarter in the three months to March, intensifying the challenge for policymakers battling a once-in-a-century pandemic that has already caused widespread disruptions.
Gross domestic product (GDP) contracted an annualised 3.4% in the first quarter as private consumption, capital expenditure and exports fell, preliminary official data showed, following a revised 7.3 decline in the October-December period, meeting the technical definition of a recession.
The median market forecast was for a 4.6% contraction in the first quarter.
The last time Japan suffered recession was in the second half of 2015.
"It's near certainty the economy suffered an even deeper decline in the current quarter," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute. "Japan has entered a full-blow recession."
The coronavirus, which first emerged in China late last year, has ravaged the global economy as many nations went into strict lockdowns to curb the outbreak that has so far killed over 310,000 people worldwide. The pandemic has been massively disruptive on supply chains and businesses, particularly in trade-reliant nations such as Japan.
Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan's $5 trillion economy, slipped 0.7%, versus a 1.6% drop expected by economists.
That marked the second straight quarter of decline, as households were hit by the double-whammy of the coronavirus and a sales tax hike to 10% from 8% in October last year.
The virus' impact on corporate Japan has been telling, with the GDP data showing exports contracted sharply by 6% in the first quarter.
The shakout in global trade was highlighted in the recent March data, with Japan's exports slumping the most in nearly four years due to plunging U.S.-bound shipments including cars.
Capital expenditure fell 0.5% in the fourth quarter, against a median forecast for a 1.5% drop and marked the second consecutive quarter of declines, the data showed.
Taken together, domestic demand knocked 0.7 percentage point off GDP growth, while external demand shed 0.2 point.
All of this has put a strain on labour market. The jobless rate in March rose to its highest in a year, while job availability slipped to a more than three-year low.
DEEPENING SLUMP
Conditions are expected to have worsened in Japan in the current quarter after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in April declared a nationwide state of emergency amid a rise in coronavirus infections.
The emergency, which urged citizens to stay home and many businesses to close, was lifted for most regions on Thursday, but remained in effect for some big cities including Tokyo.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect Japan's economy to shrink an annualised 22.0% in the current quarter, which would be the biggest decline on record and underscores the collapse in activity that is expected to see the worst global slump since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
The government has already announced a record $1.1 trillion stimulus package, and the Bank of Japan expanded stimulus for the second straight month in April. Abe has pledged a second supplementary budget later this month to fund fresh spending measures to cushion the economic blow from the outbreak.
The nation's major globe-trotting manufacturers weren't spared the pandemic's sweeping impact either.
Toyota Motor Corp on Friday said it would reduce vehicle production in Japan by 122,000 units in June, as a lack of demand for new cars due to the coronavirus prompts the automaker to keep its plants running on limited operations. The automaker is bracing for an 80% drop in full-year operating profit, its lowest in nine years.
Mexico reports 49,219 cases of coronavirus and 5,177 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 03:59 AM
China reports seven new coronavirus cases, up from five a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 03:39 AM
Trump's firing of State Department watchdog may be 'unlawful,' Pelosi say
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 03:05 AM
Bolsonaro snaps photos at Brazil protest, against health advice
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 02:48 AM
Beaches busy as Europe heat wave and US spring test new coronavirus rules
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 02:23 AM
Iran complains to UN, summons envoy over US threat on Venezuela shipment
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 01:55 AM
Chile finance, presidency ministers in quarantine after meeting lawmakers
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 01:30 AM
Jet from Canadian air force exhibition team crashes
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 01:16 AM
UK-flagged tanker repulses pirate attack in Gulf of Aden
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 12:55 AM
Nigeria impounds British plane for breaking coronavirus flight ban rules
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 11:47 PM
Egypt tightens coronavirus restrictions for Eid holiday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 11:14 PM
France's coronavirus death toll rises to 28,108
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 10:12 PM
CDC reports 1,467,065 US coronavirus cases, 88,709 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 09:02 PM
13 people shot during a memorial service in Louisiana
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/17/2020 08:25 PM
Coronavirus patients in Israel drops to 3,403, 44 intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/17/2020 08:17 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by