Japan to decide soon on domestic spectators at Olympic Games

By REUTERS  
JUNE 16, 2021 15:48
Japan will decide this month on whether to allow domestic spectators at the Tokyo Olympics, the government's chief spokesman said on Wednesday, after experts signed off on a plan to allow crowds of up to 10,000 people at events.
The final call on attendance at the Games will be made taking into account coronavirus infection conditions and the prevalence of variants, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters the government would make a decision on extending the states of emergency after they expire on June 20 after hearing experts' views on Thursday.
Foreign spectators have already been ruled out from the Olympics beginning on July 23 as part of measures planned to deliver what Japanese government and Olympic officials promise will be a "safe and secure" Games.
