Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set to resign

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign, national broadcaster NHK said on Friday, adding that he wanted to avoid causing problems to government due to a worsening of his chronic health condition.Speculation about Abe's health and tenure had risen after he made two visits to a hospital recently. He has battled the chronic disease ulcerative colitis for years.