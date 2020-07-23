The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Japan's capital sets new daily record of 300 coronavirus infections

By REUTERS  
JULY 23, 2020 09:07
More than 300 new coronavirus infections have been reported in Japan's capital of Tokyo, domestic media said on Thursday.
The daily figure was a record, topping the previous high of 293 cases reported last week, Kyodo news agency said.
4 prison staff members infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/23/2020 01:40 PM
Philippines confirms 2,200 more coronavirus cases, 28 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/23/2020 12:42 PM
Indonesia reports 1,906 new coronavirus cases, 117 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/23/2020 12:01 PM
Hong Kong reports new daily record of coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/23/2020 12:00 PM
Russia's coronavirus tally nears 800,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/23/2020 11:55 AM
Mainland China reports 22 new coronavirus cases, including 18 in Xinjiang
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/23/2020 11:08 AM
Coronavirus: Israel tops 2,000 daily new cases - 295 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/23/2020 11:07 AM
Knesset coronavirus committee to decide the fate of Israel's gyms
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/23/2020 10:53 AM
Blue and White does not intend to further support conversion therapy bill
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/23/2020 08:24 AM
Prof. Gabi Barbash gives up nomination as coronavirus 'czar'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/23/2020 12:18 AM
Islamist militants execute four aid workers in northeast Nigeria
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2020 11:19 PM
Netanyahu ‘Check for All’ plan may expand, now estimated at NIS 7 billion
Airstrikes in Afghanistan kill 45 civilians, Taliban members - officials
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2020 10:19 PM
China says bomb, death threats made against its Washington embassy
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2020 09:44 PM
IDF reports 922 active cases of coronavirus, all in light condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/22/2020 09:42 PM
