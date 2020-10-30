Japan's gov't to shut China out of its drone supply for security issues

The primary concerns, those people said, centered on information technology, supply chains, cyber security and intellectual property - worries that have been rising outside Japan as well.

But Japan must balance such fears - particularly Beijing's growing push to export sensitive technologies such as commercial drones and security cameras - against deep economic dependence on China.

It must also navigate increasingly choppy waters between China and Japan's closest ally, the United States, which is at odds with Beijing over many things, including technology.

"China is a big market and it is important for Japan," one of the senior government officials said. "On the other hand, there are worries that advanced technologies and information could leak to China and could be diverted for military use."

TOKYO - Japan may effectively shut off China from supplying drones to its government to protect sensitive information, according to six people in government and the ruling party familiar with the matter, as part of a broad effort to bolster national security.