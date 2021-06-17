The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jared Kushner signs tell-all book deal

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
JUNE 17, 2021 02:49
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)
Jared Kushner is writing the “definitive” account of the Trump presidency, his publisher says.
Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins, said in a release Tuesday that Kushner’s book “will be the definitive, thorough recounting of the administration — and the truth about what happened behind closed doors.”
Broadside said the book, to be released in early 2022, would describe Kushner’s role “in the administration’s most significant accomplishments.”
Kushner, who is Jewish and married to former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, helped shape Trump’s Middle East policy, worked on criminal justice reform, led the effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic and took a lead role in his father-in-law’s presidential campaigns.


