Jared Kushner signs tell-all book deal

Jared Kushner is writing the “definitive” account of the Trump presidency, his publisher says.

Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins, said in a release Tuesday that Kushner’s book “will be the definitive, thorough recounting of the administration — and the truth about what happened behind closed doors.”

Broadside said the book, to be released in early 2022, would describe Kushner’s role “in the administration’s most significant accomplishments.”

Kushner, who is Jewish and married to former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, helped shape Trump’s Middle East policy, worked on criminal justice reform, led the effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic and took a lead role in his father-in-law’s presidential campaigns.