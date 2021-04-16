The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Jeffrey Epstein's accusers cannot challenge plea agreement - appeals court

By REUTERS  
APRIL 16, 2021 23:29
A federal appeals court rejected a challenge by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser to an agreement not to prosecute the financier, and to shield his associates from criminal liability for aiding his sexual abuses.
By a 7-4 vote, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta ruled on Thursday that Courtney Wild and other accusers lacked standing under the federal Crime Victims' Rights Act to disturb Epstein's 2007 nonprosecution agreement, though they had been kept in the dark while it was being negotiated.
Judges in the majority said they were "constrained" to rule against Wild, despite having "the profoundest sympathy for Ms. Wild and others like her, who suffered unspeakable horror at Epstein's hands, only to be left in the dark - and, so it seems, affirmatively misled - by government attorneys."
Wild, now in her 30s, was 15 when Epstein first sexually abused her, according to court papers.
"We are disappointed but not surprised," her lawyers, Paul Cassell and Bradley Edwards, said in a joint statement.
They pledged to press Congress for changes to ensure that "the rights of crime victims are never again trampled on in this disturbing way again."
Epstein's agreement with federal prosecutors in southern Florida arose from his alleged sexual abuses at his Palm Beach mansion.
In exchange for immunity, Epstein pleaded guilty to Florida state prostitution charges and served just 13 months in jail. The arrangement is now widely considered to have been too lenient.
A decision favoring Wild could have permitted accusers to discuss with prosecutors why Epstein's associates should be charged.
Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and former Epstein associate, has said Epstein's agreement required the dismissal of criminal charges in Manhattan accusing her of aiding his sexual abuse of girls.
In court papers made public on Friday, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said the agreement did not bind them and did not give Maxwell complete immunity from prosecution for federal crimes.
Maxwell's lawyers did not respond to requests for comment.
'TRAVESTY'
Circuit Judge Kevin Newsom wrote Thursday's majority opinion. Six of the seven judges in the majority were men, while the four dissenting judges were women.
One dissenter, Circuit Judge Frank Hull, said the majority opinion created a "two-tiered justice system" that exacerbated disparities between wealthy defendants and others.
She said limiting protections of the victims' rights law to the period after people like Epstein are charged leaves federal prosecutors "free to engage in the secret plea deals and deception pre-charge that resulted in the travesty here."
Last April, a divided three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit said prosecutors had no obligation to disclose Epstein's nonprosecution agreement. It later set aside that ruling so the full appeals court could consider the matter.
"I don't see this as a loss," Wild said in a statement provided by her lawyers. "The judges agreed that the way were treated was wrong. Without this lawsuit, that wrong would have been swept under the rug and would have repeated itself."
In opposing Wild's appeal, the U.S. Department of Justice nonetheless expressed regret for its handling of the matter, and said Wild should be commended for shining a light on Epstein's misconduct.
Epstein's agreement had been negotiated by prosecutors led by then-U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta in Miami.
A Justice Department investigation found in November that Acosta exercised "poor judgment" but did not recommend sanctions.
Shortly after Epstein's July 2019 arrest, Acosta resigned as then-President Donald Trump's labor secretary under pressure over the agreement. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail the following month.


Tags pedophilia child sexual abuse child abuse Jeffrey Epstein human trafficking Ghislaine Maxwell
Pompeo violated ethics rules, asked state employees to do personal tasks
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 11:22 PM
Shootout at Texas traffic stop leaves two dead; officer, one other wounded
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 11:18 PM
Two east Jerusalem residents arrested for disrupting public order -report
US pressuring Israel to stop commenting on Iran - report
Smotrich: Netanyahu will never form a gov't based on support from Abbas
Islamic State claims responsibility for Iraq market bomb attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 07:28 PM
Suspects burn Israeli flag, damage fallen soldiers' pictures in Jerusalem
Man in his 30s catfishes hundreds of teens, procures pornographic content
Hundreds protest takeover of Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem - report
J&J asked rival COVID-19 vaccine makers to probe clotting risks - WSJ
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 02:57 PM
At least 21 African migrants die as boat sinks off Tunisia
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 02:23 PM
Kremlin: Putin to decide on counter sanctions against Washington
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 02:17 PM
Israeli students to return to classrooms in full capacity on Sunday
Finland offers to host Putin-Biden summit - presidency
Moscow's US envoy at Russian FM for consultations after US sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 01:49 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by