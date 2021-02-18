Jerusalem Border Police Chief under investigation for sexual misconduct

The Police Investigations Department (PID) announced on Thursday that it has launched an investigation into an abuse of authority relationship allegedly conducted by the current commander of the Jerusalem Border Police and designate commander of the Shfela area, Lt. Gen. Imad Hassan, with a subordinate who works directly under him, Walla News reported.

"Upon receiving the information in the officer's case recently, PID began investigating the matter and we are awaiting their results, as usual," police said.

According to the testimonies, the two have been working together for years and have even moved through several roles together. Now the subordinate officer is even expected to move to work under him in his new position.

Until recently, Lt. Gen. Hassan served as commander of the Jerusalem Border Police. He is soon to be appointed commander of the Shfela area in the Central District of the police. However, any personal or romantic relationship with a direct subordinate could count as an abuse of authority relationship.