A report came in on Monday night detailing a massive fire in a building in the Kiryat Hayovel neighborhood in Jerusalem.A mother and her children are currently trapped on the fifth floor of the building.Firefighters who arrived at the scene found a large fire in the building's shelter, while some of the tenants managed to evacuate the building. A crane is currently being used to help with evacuation.Others who did not manage to evacuate were told stay in their homes.